MongoDB Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Increases Y/Y

MongoDB, Inc.MDB delivered first-quarter fiscal 2027 non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share, up 32% year over year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.86%.



Total revenues increased 25.3% year over year to $687.62 million and surpassed the consensus estimate by 3.84%.



Segment-wise, subscription revenues rose 25% year over year to $666.1 million, representing the dominant share of total revenues. Services revenues increased 22% year over year to $21.5 million, reflecting continued strength in the company’s subscription-led business model.



Within subscription revenues, Atlas-related revenues totaled $512.5 million, while MongoDB Enterprise Advanced and other revenues were $153.7 million. Management noted that Atlas represented roughly three-quarters of total first-quarter revenues, underscoring the continued momentum in the company’s cloud platform business.

MongoDB, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

MongoDB, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

MDB’s Q1 Customer Metrics

The company ended the fiscal first quarter with more than 67,700 customers, up from 57,100 in the prior-year period, adding 2,500 customers sequentially during the quarter.



Atlas customers exceeded 66,400 by the end of the quarter, increasing from 55,800 in the year-ago period.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, MongoDB had 2,895 customers with annual recurring revenues of at least $100,000, up from 2,506 in the prior-year quarter. Revenue growth from this cohort outpaced overall company revenue growth, reflecting sustained enterprise adoption.



The company also highlighted expanding platform adoption, with 45% of Atlas customers generating at least $100,000 in ARR using two or more features compared with 37% in the prior-year quarter. Total company net ARR expansion improved to 121%, reflecting healthy customer consumption trends.

Operating Details of MDB

In the fiscal first quarter, MongoDB’s non-GAAP gross profit was $512.2 million, while the non-GAAP gross margin remained stable year over year at 74%.



Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses increased 18.6% year over year to $214.7 million. Sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 170 basis points (bps) year over year to 31.2%.



Non-GAAP research and development expenses grew 26.5% on a year-over-year basis to $127.1 million. Research and development, as a percentage of revenues, increased 20 bps year over year to 18.5%.



Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses rose 25.5% year over year, reaching $47.3 million in the reported quarter. General and administrative expenses, as a percentage of revenues, remained the same year over year to 6.9%.



MongoDB reported non-GAAP income from operations of $123.2 million, up from $87.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 18% from 16%, reflecting improved operating leverage and continued revenue strength.

MongoDB's Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of April 30, 2026, MongoDB had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $2.4 billion compared with $2.4 billion as of Jan. 31, 2026.



Operating cash flow was $201.6 million in the fiscal first quarter, up from $179.6 million reported in the prior quarter.



Free cash flow during the quarter was $197.5 million compared with $105.9 million in the prior quarter.

MongoDB Raises Fiscal 2027 Guidance

For the second-quarter fiscal 2027, MongoDB expects revenues between $729 million and $734 million. Non-GAAP earnings are projected in the range of $1.58 to $1.61 per share.



For fiscal 2027, MongoDB now anticipates revenues between $2.92 billion and $2.96 billion. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $5.95 and $6.14 per share following the company’s stronger-than-expected first-quarter performance.

MDB’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

MongoDB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Micron Technology MU, Ciena CIEN and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. MU and CIEN each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while APH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron Technology shares have soared 225% in the year-to-date period. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 24.



Ciena shares have returned 143.9% in the year-to-date period. The company is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 4.



Amphenol shares have gained 9.3% in the year-to-date period. The company is expected to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 29.

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