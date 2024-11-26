News & Insights

MongoDB price target raised to $425 from $335 at Piper Sandler

November 26, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on MongoDB (MDB) to $425 from $335 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes negative investor sentiment on MongoDB appears to be reversing with shares up 38% in the last 3-months aided by favorable commentary from other data consumption related stocks. While short covering likely explains the +20% surge in the last week alone, Piper highlights that MongoDB remains one of its highest conviction tactical idea to own into next year ahead of a normalization in growth and improving margin prospects.

Read More on MDB:

Stocks mentioned

MDB

