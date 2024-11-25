MongoDB price target raised to $400 from $350 at BofA

BofA analyst Brad Sills raised the firm’s price target on MongoDB (MDB) to $400 from $350 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Looking to Similarweb Web Market Analysis data on engaged visits as a directional indicator for Q3 Atlas revenue to be reported on December 9, the firm says the data point to improving trends in Q3 and is raising its target on what it calls the “top data platform” ahead of earnings.

