News & Insights

Stocks

MongoDB price target raised to $400 from $350 at BofA

November 25, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA analyst Brad Sills raised the firm’s price target on MongoDB (MDB) to $400 from $350 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Looking to Similarweb Web Market Analysis data on engaged visits as a directional indicator for Q3 Atlas revenue to be reported on December 9, the firm says the data point to improving trends in Q3 and is raising its target on what it calls the “top data platform” ahead of earnings.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MDB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.