MongoDB Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 11% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $139,088, and 6 are calls, amounting to $267,922.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $420.0 for MongoDB, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $420.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $20.15 $19.9 $19.9 $300.00 $79.6K 669 44 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $23.3 $22.25 $23.3 $300.00 $58.2K 1.2K 0 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $31.55 $31.0 $31.55 $260.00 $53.6K 1 45 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $31.55 $31.0 $31.55 $260.00 $53.6K 1 28 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $23.35 $23.0 $23.0 $300.00 $41.4K 1.2K 44

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database with nearly 33,000 paying customers and well past 1.5 million free users. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with MongoDB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 220,009, with MDB's price down by -1.84%, positioned at $279.42. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for MongoDB

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $340.0.

