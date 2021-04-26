MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 744% Share Price Gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 17% in that time. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 744%. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

MongoDB wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years MongoDB saw its revenue grow at 41% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 104% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like MongoDB have been known to go on winning for decades. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:MDB Earnings and Revenue Growth April 26th 2021

MongoDB is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think MongoDB will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MongoDB shareholders have gained 91% (in total) over the last year. But the three year TSR of 104% per year is even better. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand MongoDB better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for MongoDB (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.