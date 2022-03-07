MongoDB (MDB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

MongoDB MDB is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Mar 8.



For the quarter, MongoDB expects revenues between $239 million and $242 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $241.21 million.



For the quarter, the consensus mark for loss has remained steady at 23 cents per share in the past 30 days.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for MongoDB for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

MongoDB’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to reflect strong demand for its application data platform by customers who focus on faster innovation in the present marketplace.



In the last reported quarter, Atlas revenues witnessed robust growth, soaring 84% year over year, contributing 54% to the total revenues. In the fourth quarter as well, the company expects robust growth in Atlas revenues.



Previously, MongoDB Atlas for Government achieved the FedRAMP designation of “In process,” with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) serving as the initial agency partner. As and when MongoDB Atlas for Government becomes FedRAMP Authorized, MongoDB will be positioned to better capitalize on the popularity of MongoDB across a number of U.S. federal government agencies.



In the third quarter, MongoDB added 2,000 customers sequentially to reach 31,000. Of this, more than 3,900 were direct-sales customers. The trend is expected to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Q4 Highlights

In the to-be-reported quarter, MongoDB announced the certification for compliance with ISO 27017:2015 and ISO 27018:2019 on top of the existing ISO 27001:2013 certification as well as completion of Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) Security Trust and Risk (STAR) Level 2 certification.



In November, MongoDB announced the launch of a pay-as-you-go MongoDB Atlas with Free Trial in AWS Marketplace. With the service launch, developers will have a simplified subscription experience, and enterprises will have another way to procure MongoDB in addition to privately negotiated offers already supported on AWS Marketplace.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



MongoDB has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

