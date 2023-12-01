MongoDB (MDB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

MongoDB MDB is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Dec 5.



For third-quarter fiscal 2024, MongoDB expects revenues between $400 million and $404 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $402.75 million, indicating growth of 20.72% year over year.



The non-GAAP income from operations is anticipated in the range of $41-$44 million. Non-GAAP net income per share is estimated between 47 cents and 50 cents. For the quarter, the consensus mark for income per share has remained steady at 49 cents in the past 30 days, indicating growth of 113.04% year over year.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for MongoDB for the upcoming announcement.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MongoDB, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

MongoDB’s fiscal third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the increasing popularity of its data platform among developers.



In second-quarter fiscal 2024, the company’s Atlas revenues soared 38% year over year, contributing 63% to total revenues. The company had more than 43,500 MongoDB Atlas customers as of Jul 31, 2023 compared with over 41,600 as of Apr 30, 2023.



Management is focused on acquiring new customers as well as cross selling to existing customers and retaining them. It is observed that the existing customers are adopting the new features of the company which are introduced to the marketplace.



MongoDB launched Atlas for Industries, a comprehensive and industry-specific set of programs, expertise, partnerships and integrated solutions to support customers on their modernization journey. MDB launched Atlas for Financial Services at the NYC.local event, followed by Atlas for Public Sector, with additional industries coming later in the year.



The company also introduced MongoDB Atlas for Manufacturing and Automotive, a new initiative that helps organizations innovate with real-time data and build applications that take advantage of intelligent and connected technology.



MongoDB has partnerships with hyperscale vendors like Amazon’s AMZN cloud division, Amazon Web Services (“AWS”), Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft’s MSFT Azure.



In the to-be-reported quarter, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company introduced MongoDB Atlas for the Edge, a set of capabilities that make it easier for organizations to deploy applications closer to where real-time data is generated, processed and stored across devices, on-premises data centers and major cloud providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Data stored in MongoDB Enterprise Advanced on self-managed servers can be automatically synced with MongoDB Atlas Edge Server on AWS Local Zones and MongoDB Atlas in the cloud to deliver real-time application experiences to edge devices with high reliability and single-digit millisecond latency.



The company continues to make significant progress in building out an artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem, anchored by the announcement of an expanded partnership with Google Cloud that enables developers to use state-of-the-art AI foundation models from Google to accelerate the use of generative AI. In addition, the company launched MDB's AI Innovators Program, which provides customers with access to technology and partnerships to help them build with generative AI.



In the to-be-reported quarter, MDB announced new intelligent developer experiences that use generative AI to help developers more quickly and easily build applications on MongoDB, the world's most popular document-based data platform that millions of developers and tens of thousands of customers rely on for their business-critical applications.



The new generative AI features in MongoDB Relational Migrator, MongoDB Compass, MongoDB Atlas Charts and MongoDB Documentation reduce the time and effort developers spend on undifferentiated tasks and allow them to instead focus on hard-to-solve problems and building modern applications.



The company is benefitting from a substantial expansion of its strategic partnership agreement with Microsoft. The two companies are collaborating to facilitate customers' cloud adoption journeys, with initiatives like improved accessibility to MongoDB Atlas through the Microsoft commercial marketplace. This partnership is expected to have enabled millions of developers using the Azure portal to easily discover and utilize MongoDB Atlas.



MongoDB and these hyperscale vendors have committed to providing a broad range of offerings to customers and enabling them to switch easily from one to another.



Customers can go to all three hyperscale consoles and sign up for Atlas. This is expected to have helped the company reach a new customer base in the to-be-reported quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.