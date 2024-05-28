MongoDB (MDB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

MongoDB MDB is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 30.



For first-quarter fiscal 2025, MongoDB expects revenues between $436 million and $440 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $438.44 million, indicating growth of 19.05% year over year.



Non-GAAP income from operations is anticipated in the range of $22-$25 million. Non-GAAP net income per share is estimated between 34 cents and 39 cents. For the fiscal first quarter, the consensus mark for income per share has remained steady at 38 cents in the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 32.14% year over year.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for MongoDB for the upcoming announcement.

MongoDB, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

MongoDB, Inc. price-eps-surprise | MongoDB, Inc. Quote

Factors to Consider

MongoDB has been emerging as a developer-favorite for its flexible, scalable and easy-to-use data platform, which has been driving its impressive growth. In the previous quarter, the company's Atlas cloud database service revenues climbed 34% year over year, contributing 68% to total revenues. With more than 46,300 customers, MDB has been rapidly expanding its customer base through strategic acquisitions, cross-selling and retention efforts.



Product innovation has been a key focus, with new features like MongoDB Atlas Vector Search simplifying the integration of generative AI and semantic search capabilities into real-time applications. This innovation is likely to have resonated with customers, driving satisfaction, engagement and potentially higher retention rates.



MongoDB's global reach has been expanding, with the availability of Atlas in 117 cloud regions across Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google Cloud, Amazon’s AMZN cloud division, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft MSFT Azure, catering to customers' data residency, availability and latency requirements.



Strategic partnerships with hyperscale cloud providers are a significant growth driver for MongoDB. The company has deepened collaborations with Google Cloud, optimizing Atlas Vector Search with Vertex AI for generative AI applications and exploring industry solutions for retail and manufacturing.



With AMZN, MDB has been integrating Atlas Vector Search with Amazon Bedrock and optimizing Amazon CodeWhisperer for application development on its platform.



MDB's expanded partnership with MSFT facilitates cloud adoption journeys, with improved accessibility to MongoDB Atlas through the Microsoft commercial marketplace. The partnership is expected to have enabled millions of Azure developers to discover and utilize the service.



By offering its database service across all major cloud platforms and enabling seamless migration between them, MongoDB is positioning itself as the go-to developer data platform, capitalizing on the growing demand for cloud-based, flexible and AI-enabled data solutions. This is expected to have helped the company reach a new customer base in the to-be-reported quarter.



Currently, MongoDB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.