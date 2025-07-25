MongoDB (MDB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $241.37 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.64% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 12.41% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MongoDB in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.64, marking a 8.57% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $551.05 million, up 15.26% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.07 per share and a revenue of $2.28 billion, signifying shifts of -16.12% and +13.48%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MongoDB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, MongoDB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MongoDB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 76.64. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.31.

One should further note that MDB currently holds a PEG ratio of 7.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 2.19 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

