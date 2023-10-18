MongoDB (MDB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with MongoDB (MDB) standing at $358.68, reflecting a -1.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 2.84% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MongoDB in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.49, up 113.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $402.75 million, indicating a 20.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.34 per share and a revenue of $1.61 billion, signifying shifts of +188.89% and +25.06%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, MongoDB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, MongoDB is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 156.43. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 38.16.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

