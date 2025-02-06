MongoDB (MDB) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with MongoDB (MDB) standing at $278.10, reflecting a -1.39% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

The database platform's stock has climbed by 13.41% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.58%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $517.57 million, indicating a 13.01% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Currently, MongoDB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MongoDB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 84.61. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 31.23.

We can additionally observe that MDB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.34 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

