MongoDB (MDB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

MongoDB (MDB) ended the recent trading session at $335.40, demonstrating a -1.75% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 25.42% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 9, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.69, marking a 28.13% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $495.23 million, indicating a 14.39% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.03% and +14.48%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MongoDB. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, MongoDB holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, MongoDB is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 140.61. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.14.

We can also see that MDB currently has a PEG ratio of 13.52. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MDB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.