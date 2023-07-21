MongoDB (MDB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $409.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 6.25% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

MongoDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 295.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $389.93 million, up 28.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion, which would represent changes of +86.42% and +19.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.58% higher. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note MongoDB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 273.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.5.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)

