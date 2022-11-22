MongoDB (MDB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $146.80, marking a -0.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had lost 19.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 6, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 54.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $302.17 million, up 33.18% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.76% and +37.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MongoDB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

