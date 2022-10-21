MongoDB (MDB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $188.90, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had lost 3.63% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

MongoDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of -$0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 63.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $302.2 million, up 33.19% from the year-ago period.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.76% and +37.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. MongoDB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

