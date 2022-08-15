MongoDB (MDB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $375.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had gained 36.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.29, down 20.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $280.17 million, up 40.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, which would represent changes of +54.24% and +35.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. MongoDB currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.