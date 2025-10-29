MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves 1.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, MongoDB (MDB) was up +1.21% at $340.53. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had gained 8.4% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.78, indicating a 32.76% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $589.97 million, up 11.45% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.7 per share and a revenue of $2.35 billion, representing changes of +1.09% and +17.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MongoDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, MongoDB boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MongoDB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 91.06. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 30.12 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that MDB has a PEG ratio of 5.89. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

