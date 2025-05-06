MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $172.22, moving -0.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.87%.

The database platform's shares have seen an increase of 17.36% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 16.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

The upcoming earnings release of MongoDB will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.65, signifying a 27.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $526.72 million, up 16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of -30.05% and +12.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.85% lower. MongoDB presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, MongoDB is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 67.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.82 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that MDB has a PEG ratio of 10.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

