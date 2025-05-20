MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) ended the recent trading session at $188.94, demonstrating a -0.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 24.62% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.07% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of MongoDB will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of $0.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $526.72 million, up 16.9% from the prior-year quarter.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.56 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.05% and +12.48%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. As of now, MongoDB holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MongoDB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.98. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.98.

It is also worth noting that MDB currently has a PEG ratio of 11.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

