MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $222.63, moving -0.8% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had gained 23.25% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

MongoDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 177.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $335.84 million, up 26.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MongoDB currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MongoDB has a Forward P/E ratio of 354.11 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.94.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.