MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves -0.78%: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the latest trading day at $326.75, indicating a -0.78% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.18% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.76%.

Shares of the database platform witnessed a gain of 0.36% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.49, showcasing a 113.04% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $402.75 million, up 20.72% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.34 per share and a revenue of $1.61 billion, representing changes of +188.89% and +25.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MongoDB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, MongoDB is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 140.87. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 35.52.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

