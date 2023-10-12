MongoDB (MDB) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $364.35, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.63%.

The database platform's stock has dropped by 1.65% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of MongoDB will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of $0.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 117.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $402.75 million, up 20.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.34 per share and a revenue of $1.61 billion, demonstrating changes of +188.89% and +25.06%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, MongoDB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note MongoDB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 156.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.76, which means MongoDB is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

