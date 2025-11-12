MongoDB (MDB) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $365.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.26%.

Shares of the database platform have appreciated by 18.36% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of MongoDB will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 1, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, down 31.9% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $591.22 million, reflecting a 11.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.7 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion, indicating changes of +1.09% and +17.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% higher. MongoDB presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note MongoDB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 100.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.13 of its industry.

It's also important to note that MDB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.08.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)

