MongoDB (MDB) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

MongoDB (MDB) ended the recent trading session at $172.17, demonstrating a -1.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Shares of the database platform witnessed a loss of 1.09% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.65, signifying a 27.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $526.72 million, indicating a 16.9% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.56 per share and a revenue of $2.26 billion, representing changes of -30.05% and +12.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.85% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, MongoDB possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, MongoDB is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 68.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.51.

One should further note that MDB currently holds a PEG ratio of 10.84. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

