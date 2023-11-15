MongoDB (MDB) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

MongoDB (MDB) closed the latest trading day at $392.58, indicating a -1.3% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.

The database platform's stock has climbed by 8.77% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.02%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MongoDB in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on December 5, 2023. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 113.04%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $402.75 million, showing a 20.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +188.89% and +25.06%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MongoDB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, MongoDB boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MongoDB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 170.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 35.19, so one might conclude that MongoDB is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.