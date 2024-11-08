MongoDB (MDB) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $290.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.39% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.38% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Shares of the database platform have appreciated by 0.49% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MongoDB in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.69, marking a 28.13% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $495.23 million, up 14.39% from the prior-year quarter.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.03% and +14.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note MongoDB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 121.15. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 32.57.

We can also see that MDB currently has a PEG ratio of 11.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MDB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

