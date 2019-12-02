MongoDB (MDB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.91, changing hands as low as $134.98 per share. MongoDB Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MDB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MDB's low point in its 52 week range is $70.10 per share, with $184.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.39.

