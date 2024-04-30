MongoDB (MDB) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with MongoDB (MDB) standing at $365.18, reflecting a -1.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

Shares of the database platform witnessed a gain of 4.45% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MongoDB in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, down 32.14% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $438.44 million, reflecting a 19.05% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.41 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, indicating changes of -27.63% and +14.16%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, MongoDB possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, MongoDB is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 154.33. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 28.97.

We can additionally observe that MDB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 14.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

