MongoDB (MDB) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $152.15, moving +0.32% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 2.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.71%.

The the stock of database platform has fallen by 23.2% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.86%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.41%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $526.78 million, indicating a 16.92% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $2.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.51% and +12.64%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MongoDB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Right now, MongoDB possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, MongoDB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.39.

Meanwhile, MDB's PEG ratio is currently 9.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.