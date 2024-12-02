MongoDB (MDB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with MongoDB (MDB) standing at $325.15, reflecting a +0.82% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had gained 18.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MongoDB in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 9, 2024. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $0.69 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $495.48 million, up 14.44% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.43 per share and a revenue of $1.93 billion, representing changes of -27.03% and +14.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher. Right now, MongoDB possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, MongoDB is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 132.53. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.47.

One should further note that MDB currently holds a PEG ratio of 12.74. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.46.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

