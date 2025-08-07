MongoDB (MDB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $227.86, moving -3.38% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 8.61% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 26, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.64, reflecting a 8.57% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $551.05 million, up 15.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.07 per share and a revenue of $2.28 billion, demonstrating changes of -16.12% and +13.48%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for MongoDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, MongoDB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 76.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.8, so one might conclude that MongoDB is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that MDB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 7.89. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.