MongoDB (MDB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

MongoDB (MDB) closed the latest trading day at $415.53, indicating a -1.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.06% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had gained 2.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MongoDB in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.46, marking a 19.3% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $431.99 million, up 19.56% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.90 per share and a revenue of $1.66 billion, signifying shifts of +258.02% and +29.04%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.51% increase. MongoDB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, MongoDB is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 144.69. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 34.36 of its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.