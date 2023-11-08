MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $370.04, marking a +0.27% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had gained 2.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $402.75 million, up 20.72% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.34 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion, which would represent changes of +188.89% and +25.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MongoDB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, MongoDB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MongoDB has a Forward P/E ratio of 157.86 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 35.05.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

