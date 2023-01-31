MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $214.21, moving +1.81% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had gained 6.89% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.6% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 177.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $335.84 million, up 26.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion, which would represent changes of +152.54% and +44.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note MongoDB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 689.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.75.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

