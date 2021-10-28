MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $504.62, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 8.61% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MDB as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MDB to post earnings of -$0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.26%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $203.46 million, up 34.94% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.17 per share and revenue of $808.95 million, which would represent changes of -18.18% and +37.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MDB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

