MongoDB (MDB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $144.01 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had lost 22.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.17, down 54.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $302.17 million, up 33.18% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion, which would represent changes of +45.76% and +37.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.