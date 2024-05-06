MongoDB (MDB) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

MongoDB (MDB) ended the recent trading session at $365.67, demonstrating a +0.78% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.19%.

The database platform's stock has climbed by 0.01% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of MongoDB in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, down 32.14% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $438.44 million, indicating a 19.05% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.41 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.63% and +14.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MongoDB. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, MongoDB boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, MongoDB is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 150.56. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.53.

It is also worth noting that MDB currently has a PEG ratio of 13.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

