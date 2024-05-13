MongoDB (MDB) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, MongoDB (MDB) reached $359.24, with a +1.63% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Shares of the database platform witnessed a gain of 0.4% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.29%.

The upcoming earnings release of MongoDB will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 30, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.38, reflecting a 32.14% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $438.44 million, indicating a 19.05% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.41 per share and a revenue of $1.92 billion, indicating changes of -27.63% and +14.16%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MongoDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. MongoDB is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, MongoDB is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 146.67. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.61.

One should further note that MDB currently holds a PEG ratio of 13.47. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.