MongoDB (MDB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $363.71, marking a +1.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had gained 13.59% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of -$0.29 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 20.83%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $280.17 million, up 40.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, which would represent changes of +54.24% and +35.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. MongoDB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

