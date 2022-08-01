MongoDB (MDB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $318.02, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 16.16% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of -$0.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $280.17 million, up 40.97% from the year-ago period.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.24% and +35.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher within the past month. MongoDB currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 136, putting it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

