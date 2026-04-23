MongoDB (MDB) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $258.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had gained 9.33% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 14.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MongoDB in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.18, indicating a 18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $662.12 million, showing a 20.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

MDB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $2.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +17.71% and +17.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.39% downward. Currently, MongoDB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, MongoDB is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 46.08. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.47.

Investors should also note that MDB has a PEG ratio of 3.95 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.14 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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