MongoDB (MDB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $350.83, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had lost 14.9% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2023. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 295.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $389.93 million, up 28.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $1.54 billion, which would represent changes of +86.42% and +19.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MongoDB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, MongoDB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 232.76. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 37.19, which means MongoDB is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.