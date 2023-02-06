MongoDB (MDB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, MongoDB (MDB) closed at $218.44, marking a -1.59% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the database platform had gained 30.72% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 17.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.32% in that time.

MongoDB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 177.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $335.84 million, up 26.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MongoDB has a Forward P/E ratio of 350.26 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.01.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.