MongoDB (MDB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed at $180.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had lost 34.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 63.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $302.2 million, up 33.19% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.32 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.76% and +37.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. MongoDB is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.