MongoDB (MDB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $326.26, moving -1.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had gained 13.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MongoDB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 31, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.29, down 20.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $280.17 million, up 40.97% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.27 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +54.24% and +35.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MongoDB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, which puts it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.