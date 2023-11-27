MongoDB (MDB) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw MongoDB (MDB) ending at $401.91, denoting a -1.42% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had gained 21.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.49%.

The upcoming earnings release of MongoDB will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on December 5, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.49, marking a 113.04% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $402.75 million, reflecting a 20.72% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.34 per share and a revenue of $1.61 billion, representing changes of +188.89% and +25.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for MongoDB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, MongoDB holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, MongoDB is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 174.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.29.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, finds itself in the top 13% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

