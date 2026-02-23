MongoDB (MDB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $305.37, moving -11.37% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.66%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.13%.

The database platform's shares have seen a decrease of 13.58% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on March 2, 2026. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.84%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $668.19 million, showing a 21.84% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.79 per share and a revenue of $2.44 billion, signifying shifts of +30.87% and +21.45%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for MongoDB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 36.67% higher. Currently, MongoDB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, MongoDB is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 61.37. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.99 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that MDB has a PEG ratio of 2.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.11.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, positioning it in the bottom 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.