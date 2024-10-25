MongoDB (MDB) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $268.74, moving +1.98% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had lost 3.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MongoDB in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.69, showcasing a 28.13% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $495.23 million, indicating a 14.39% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.43 per share and a revenue of $1.93 billion, indicating changes of -27.03% and +14.48%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2% increase. MongoDB is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, MongoDB is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 108.54. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.9.

Meanwhile, MDB's PEG ratio is currently 10.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

