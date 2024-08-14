MongoDB (MDB) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

MongoDB (MDB) closed the latest trading day at $243.44, indicating a +0.18% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the database platform had lost 5.91% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.5% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.2% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of MongoDB in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 29, 2024. On that day, MongoDB is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 48.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $462.92 million, up 9.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $1.89 billion, which would represent changes of -32.13% and +12.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, MongoDB possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MongoDB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 107.57. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.45 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that MDB currently boasts a PEG ratio of 12.72. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.