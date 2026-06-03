MongoDB Is the Latest SaaS Apocalypse Victim to Say "Not Today"

A pattern is emerging in the software sector right now, and MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) is the latest company to fit it. A stock gets crushed on fears that AI will disrupt its business model. The selloff goes further than anyone expected. Then the company reports earnings, the numbers don't just hold up but accelerate, and the market scrambles to reprice. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) did it. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) did it. HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) looks like it’s starting to do it.

Now MongoDB, which had shed more than 40% from the start of January to April, is doing it too, with shares surging following last week’s earnings report that left little room for the bears to argue. The stock’s recovery was already starting to take shape before last week’s update, but the report itself was the confirmation the bulls had been waiting for.

For those of us on the sidelines, it means that there’s a very exciting recovery play opening up in a company that the market had treated as a SaaSpocalypse casualty, but that’s just delivered one of the more impressive beats in the software sector this reporting season. Wall Street has wasted no time in responding—let's jump in and see just how good this opportunity could be.

The Selloff Was Getting Harder to Justify

The main bear case against MongoDB centered on a thesis that will have been only too familiar to most software stocks over the past year. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI), the argument went, would reduce demand for traditional platforms by enabling developers to build faster and with fewer resources, effectively undercutting central pillars of MongoDB’s and its peers' go-to-market strategies. The stock's brutal decline from last December’s peak is proof that the market took that argument very seriously.

However, what’s made the selloff increasingly hard to defend in recent weeks is the growing disconnect between this fear and the company’s actual business trajectory. As evidenced by last week’s report, MongoDB hasn’t been losing customers, and demand hasn’t crumbled.

In other words, it’s looking more and more like the market priced in an assumed deterioration that the fundamentals never really delivered, which is precisely why the post-earnings reaction has been so sharp.

The Earnings Report Changed the Conversation

With regards to specific metrics, MongoDB’s Q1 earnings per share and revenue both came in ahead of expectations, while full-year guidance was raised well above what the Street had been modeling. Coming as it did after a multi-month selloff, this is the kind of guidance update that gets investors particularly excited.

Atlas, the cloud-hosted version of MongoDB's database that now accounts for the large majority of subscription revenue, grew strongly year over year and also saw its guidance range lifted. The forward pipeline metric, which captures contracted future revenue over the next 12 months, surged dramatically, pointing to a business with robust demand visibility that the pre-earnings share price was not reflecting.

All told, it was a pretty stellar report across the board. Considering the bears had already been under pressure to keep the stock down in the week beforehand, it’s no real surprise that MongoDB’s shares have surged in the sessions since the results came out.

The AI Angle Is a Tailwind, Not a Headwind

In the context of the wider shift we’re now seeing in the software space, arguably the most important narrative embedded in these results is the reframing of AI from threat to opportunity. Wedbush's Dan Ives, a long-term MongoDB bull, described MongoDB as the “essential database for AI,” citing a surge in customers using the platform to modernize legacy applications and scale out AI workloads.

That framing’s powerful because it basically negates the bear case entirely. The technology that was supposed to replace MongoDB is actually turning out to be a meaningful driver of demand for it.

Legacy modernization is a particularly important angle here. As enterprises race to build AI-ready infrastructure, they need databases capable of handling the unstructured, high-volume data generated by modern AI workloads. MongoDB's document-based architecture is well-suited to that requirement in ways older relational databases are not, and the results suggest that enterprises are beginning to act on that recognition at scale.

The Analyst Response Tells Its Own Story

It can’t quite be argued that those of us getting involved in MongoDB at current levels are getting in on the ground floor of the recovery, but it’s still not a bad entry point. Consider for a moment that the likes of Wedbush, Mizuho, Oppenheimer, and Guggenheim, to name just a few, all reiterated Buy or equivalent ratings in the immediate aftermath of last week’s report and set fresh price targets ranging up to $475.

Yes, it would have been ideal to have been building a position in MongoDB when it was still trading below $250 at the start of May, but from current levels, that’s still a solid 20% in targeted upside to be thinking about. However, with how quickly investor sentiment is shifting on software stocks, don't expect it to last too long.

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